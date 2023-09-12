Sean Frazier is Federal CSO at Okta. In his role, Sean acts as the voice of the CSO for Okta's federal business. Prior to joining Okta, Sean spent more than 25 years working in technology and public sector security for companies such as Duo Security, Netscape, LoudCloud/Opsware, Proofpoint, Cisco & MobileIron. Sean has helped lead numerous projects used by the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, including the Fortezza Crypto Card, Defense Messaging System (DMS) and many others. He also has extensive experience in identity and public key infrastructure (PKI), network, applications, mobile and IoT. Sean has testified in front of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee on the importance of public/private partnership in protecting the nation’s digital infrastructure. Sean also advises public/private partnership working groups including ACT-IAC, ATARC and many others.