Juliana Vida is the Chief Technical Advisor – Public Sector at Splunk. In this technology evangelist role she provides executive-level thought leadership around the Splunk Data Platform. Prior to Splunk, she advised federal government CIOs and IT senior leaders at Gartner. She’s a retired US Naval Officer who served honorably for 24 years as a combatant ship driver and decorated helicopter pilot. Her Navy career culminated in serving as the Navy’s Deputy CIO in the Pentagon.