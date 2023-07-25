How the power of augmented reality reduces distance decay

Many government agencies feel the strain of distance on their operations, with satellite offices and teams spread across the country and sometimes the world. The phenomenon of distance decay is often used to explain the diminishing influences between two locales, the further apart they are. This same theory can also be applied to government operations, and it manifests as a lack of operational efficiency, misallocation of resources, and disjointed responses to crisis. In decades past,... READ MORE

Many government agencies feel the strain of distance on their operations, with satellite offices and teams spread across the country and sometimes the world. The phenomenon of distance decay is often used to explain the diminishing influences between two locales, the further apart they are. This same theory can also be applied to government operations, and it manifests as a lack of operational efficiency, misallocation of resources, and disjointed responses to crisis.

In decades past, communications breakthroughs like instant messaging and video conferencing have helped close that gap, but augmented reality (AR) is a new emerging technology that can provide an even greater sense of presence and cohesion within distributed teams.

In this age of remote work, augmented reality has shown great promise in helping workforces — including government agencies — remain digitally present while operating at a considerable geographical distance. As agencies feel pressured to do more with fewer resources, digital workspaces and AR technology can curb distance decay, ensuring government teams remain connected and in lockstep toward agency-wide goals, no matter the miles between them.

Training

AR provides a great advantage when it comes to training new staff on protocols and procedures as it brings people from around the country together in the same space. Using AR for presentations puts team members in the same digital room as their peers, adding a layer of presence that isn’t possible with a slideshow on a computer screen. When a team member asks a question, their voice may come from a live video or an animated avatar. And thanks to spatial audio technology, the sound originates from their location within your AR workspace, rather than your computer speakers.

Augmented reality also provides the opportunity to go hands-on with digitally-rendered scenarios in a low-risk environment. This is especially important for agencies that perform crisis management, use sensitive equipment to conduct their duties, or are involved in military or law enforcement operations. Fully three-dimensional AR models of objects or even entire facilities can be rendered within a person’s field of view, allowing them to learn through interaction.

This is where it’s important to note the difference between AR and its cousin, virtual reality. While VR cuts users off from the real world by transporting them into virtual spheres, AR adds a digital layer to the rooms where team members are located.

In AR, each individual can still see their in-person coworkers, as well as virtual team members located around the globe, and all of them can see the same information, AR objects and training assets. Using this approach, teams not only learn through exploration and collaboration in a way that isn’t possible over a video conference, but it’s that teamwork with individuals who may be seated hundreds of miles away that fosters a bond which is vital to long-term team success.

Crisis management

Crisis management is already an area that many organizations are choosing to evolve and iterate on, and AR can play an integral role in that transformation. Even while working remotely, agency offices across the country can come together within an AR space to strategize the best crisis response tactics, explore options efficiently, and ensure that trained and relevant personnel are all on the same page regardless of location.

Agencies can also use AR technology to explore modeling methods that could help them understand practical applications of specific crisis management approaches before those approaches are actually needed. Watching an emergency scenario and a hypothetical response plan play out in real time or time-lapse affords teams the opportunity to test different approaches before a serious event takes place.

For example, 3D physics-based modeling of the failure of a specific piece of infrastructure, like a bridge or tunnel, can show teams how the surrounding area would be affected. Mapping the resulting flow of people and vehicles, and planning the response of emergency services is vital in these scenarios. Using 3D objects that can be manipulated and viewed from all angles by all team members can result in new ideas and better approaches to these complex problems.

For groups that respond to natural disasters, 3D AR models of cities or terrain can help them plan asset allocation and rescue efforts. When time is critical, augmented reality makes this type of emergency brainstorming and collaboration more immediate, as anyone with the proper hardware can quickly join the session, see the same models and information, and add their input from anywhere in the world.

Collaboration

One of the biggest barriers to the efficacy of remote work between team members continues to be collaboration — and the experience of government employees is no exception. While many things can easily be done asynchronously and remotely, many agencies can still benefit from in-person collaboration.

Even for routine meetings and updates, coming together in AR offers significant advantages. By blending the physical world with the digital, augmented reality allows teammates and collaborators to not only see, but participate in the information being presented. They can annotate the same images and evaluate the same data as if they were all in the same room together.

It’s a step up from a video conference room, too. There’s no questioning if someone can see your screen and everyone is united by the same visuals and experiences. Not only can this ensure optimal collaboration, it also cuts down on misunderstandings and miscommunications.

The adoption of digital reality is growing across government agencies, with many already opting to adopt AR and similar technologies for training, emergency preparedness and data analytics. Being able to successfully tap into AR will provide a wealth of options when it comes to reducing distance decay and connecting agencies across the country with one another so they can see the greatest impact from their efforts every single time.

Kelly Peng is CEO and chief technology officer of Kura Technologies.

