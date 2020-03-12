Listen Live Sports

DoD had to stop work on huge JEDI cloud contract. How did the losing bidder pull it off?

March 12, 2020 1:34 pm
 
The Defense Department’s attempt to award a cloud computing contract known has JEDI has become an epic drama. The show hit intermission last month when a federal judge issued an injunction, stopping work DoD had started with winning bidder Microsoft. How did Amazon, the losing bidder prevail? For analysis, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell.

