Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Contracting
 
...

Procuring during a crisis

March 24, 2020 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s taken a couple of weeks, but the White House and various agencies have more or less come up with policies for contractors trying to support the government during the virus crisis. Retooling or extending existing contracts, keeping skilled people mobile-ready, and invoking the Stafford Act for emergency procurement are all in there from guidance issued at the end of last week. For industry reaction, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Contracting David Berteau Federal Drive Professional Services Council Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army