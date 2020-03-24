Procuring during a crisis

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s taken a couple of weeks, but the White House and various agencies have more or less come up with policies for contractors trying to support the government during the virus crisis. Retooling or extending existing contracts, keeping skilled people mobile-ready, and invoking the Stafford Act for emergency procurement are all in there from guidance issued at the end of last week. For industry reaction, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau.

