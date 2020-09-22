Listen Live Sports

Did the government actually reach its annual small business contracting goals?

September 22, 2020 12:09 pm
 
They say no good deed goes unpunished, or at least unchallenged. Now reports are surfacing that maybe the government did not reach its annual small business contracting goals, as the Small Business Administration has boasted. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, wonders why we’re still questioning data from the Federal Procurement Data System in the first place. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Tom Temin

