On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Contracting

Defense companies asking for leeway with CMMC compliance

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 18, 2020 1:10 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Affected companies, and that’s thousands of them, are still assessing rules that came out in September for the Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. And they’re weighing in with comments to DOD. Among them, a group of groups known as the Council of Defense and Space Industry Associations. With some of their concerns, the assistant vice president for national security policy at the Aerospace Industries Association, Jason Timm, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Aerospace Industries Association All News Contracting Cybersecurity Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Defense Federal Drive Jason Timm Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19