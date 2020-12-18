Defense companies asking for leeway with CMMC compliance

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Affected companies, and that’s thousands of them, are still assessing rules that came out in September for the Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program. And they’re weighing in with comments to DOD. Among them, a group of groups known as the Council of Defense and Space Industry Associations. With some of their concerns, the assistant vice president for national security policy at the Aerospace Industries Association, Jason Timm, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.