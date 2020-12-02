Dispute over DLA’s Qualified Products List ends in court

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Qualified Products List maintained by the Defense Logistics Agency turned ugly for one small business when it received a corrective action notice and things went down-hill from there. But the issues are about more than disputed small parts. For how it all ended up in court, procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.