What SCOTUS’ decision not to weigh in on False Claims Act case means for contractors

What exactly is a false claim for purposes of federal contracting and if the government goes after a contractor? The Supreme Court recently decided not to weigh in on a split lower court decision in a regarding standards for what exactly makes a false statement. To explain what happened and what it means to federal contractors, McGuireWoods law firm partner Michael Podberesky joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.