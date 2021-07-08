On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
How the government’s mistaken prices disclosure derailed a big follow-on solicitation

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 8, 2021 1:29 pm
When the Defense Information Systems Agency sought a new satellite services acquisition on behalf of the Navy, it included a spreadsheet so bidders could fill in their prices. But the spreadsheet included the prices from the current contract, which were supposed to be inaccessible. For how things turned out, Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joe Petrillo joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

