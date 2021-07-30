On Air: Cyber Chat
Sorting out NITAAC’s amendments to CIO-SP4

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
July 30, 2021 12:20 pm
The NIH has long operated a series of popular governmentwide acquisition contracts through its Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center, or NITAAC. The solicitation for the new vehicle known as CIO-SP4 was barely out before it ran into protests. Since then NITAAC has issued eight amendments to the solicitation and it’s making industry scratch its head. To help sort it all out, one of the protesting attorneys and a partner at Piliero Mazza, Cy Alba, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Related Topics
Acquisition All News CIO-SP4 Contracting Cy Alba Federal Drive NITAAC Piliero Mazza Technology Tom Temin

