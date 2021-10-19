For contractors, the government seems like a 45 running on 33 at the moment

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal contractors only want two things at the moment. Besides contracts that is. One is for Congress, specifically the Senate, to get on with the National Defense Authorization Act already. And two, for the administration to sort out an increasingly convoluted vaccine mandate. We get the lowdown from the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau.