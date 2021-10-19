On Air: Federal Tech Talk
For contractors, the government seems like a 45 running on 33 at the moment

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 19, 2021 11:56 am
Federal contractors only want two things at the moment. Besides contracts that is. One is for Congress, specifically the Senate, to get on with the National Defense Authorization Act already. And two, for the administration to sort out an increasingly convoluted vaccine mandate. We get the lowdown from the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau.

