NSA cloud contract in trouble after Microsoft’s successful bid protest

December 22, 2021 9:45 am
A National Security Agency cloud computing acquisition is in limbo after losing bidder Microsoft successfully challenged one of the source selection criteria. The case shows how carefully agencies need to tread, especially when price is not the main criterion. Smith Pachter McWhorter procurement attorney Joe Petrillo reviewed the case on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

