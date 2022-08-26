Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors can largely go back into effect — at least for now — overturning a lower court ruling that enjoined the contractor mandate nationwide. The decision was far from a total victory for the administration, however. The three-judge panel’s majority agreed an injunction was warranted, and that the plaintiffs are at least “reasonably” likely to win their claim, once the case... READ MORE

A federal appeals court ruled Friday that the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors can largely go back into effect — at least for now — overturning a lower court ruling that enjoined the contractor mandate nationwide.

The decision was far from a total victory for the administration, however. The three-judge panel’s majority agreed an injunction was warranted, and that the plaintiffs are at least “reasonably” likely to win their claim, once the case is fully litigated, that the president does not have the authority under procurement law to mandate vaccines for contractors.

But procedurally, the court found Georgia District Court Judge Stan Baker went too far by issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction during the case’s earliest stages. Instead, the court ruled, the injunction can only apply to the parties who actually sued.

“Here, the district court relied on improper considerations to justify its nationwide injunction,” the judges wrote. “It emphasized that members of Associated Builders and Contractors are located ‘all over the country,’ and that, in recent years, they were collectively awarded most federal construction contracts. Stretching logic, the court reasoned that if it ‘were to enjoin the enforcement of the mandate only in the Southern District of Georgia or only in Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia,’ then ‘members would not have injunctive relief as to covered contracts in other states.’ But injunctive relief operates on specific parties, not geographic territories, and identifying the plaintiff States and trade association members is possible.”

The administration suspended enforcement of the contractor mandate right after Judge Baker’s decision last December, and hasn’t yet said how it will respond to the new ruling partially lifting his injunction.

But determining which contracts it could and couldn’t apply the mandate to could be a tricky endeavor. Although the Georgia case was the only one that imposed a nationwide injunction, other plaintiffs have won more limited injunctions.

In November, a federal judge in Kentucky imposed an injunction barring the contractor mandate in that state plus Ohio and Tennessee, and the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision in January. And in April, a U.S. District Court judge in Arizona issued a permanent junction barring the contractor mandate there. That case is now before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

As one of the 11th Circuit judges noted during oral arguments in April, there’s a fair chance that the Supreme Court will need to decide what the nationwide legal landscape is for contractor vaccine mandates.

“You may win this case. The Supreme Court may go with the government on down the road. I wouldn’t be surprised, I wouldn’t say ‘I’m shocked,’” Judge William Pryor told attorneys for the government. “But I won’t be surprised if, at the end of the day, the other side wins this case either.”

The11th Circuit was split on the underlying issue in the case: whether the Procurement Act gives the president wide enough discretion over government acquisition policy to mandate public health measures.

In a short concurring opinion, Judge J.L. Edmonson wrote the plaintiffs had a “reasonable” chance of proving at trial that it does not.

Judge Britt Grant was more certain that the mandate overstepped the government’s authority.

“The act confers broad but not unbounded authority,” he wrote in the decision’s lead opinion. “Nothing in the act contemplates that every executive agency can base every procurement decision on the health of the contracting workforce. Instead, the statutory scheme establishes a framework through which agencies can articulate specific, output-related standards to ensure that acquisitions have the features they want.”

The court was unanimous in finding that the district judge abused his discretion by applying the preliminary injunction nationwide.

But in a partially dissenting opinion, Judge Lanier Anderson wrote that he also would have endorsed the Biden Administration’s authority to issue the mandate in the first place. He agreed with the administration’s position that the health of the contracting workforce has a close nexus to the “economy and efficiency” of the federal procurement system.

“The Procurement Act very clearly grants to the president the authority to include in the contract provisions designed to result in the government work being performed by persons qualified to complete the work in a competent and timely manner, he wrote “Because the vaccination requirement has such a close nexus to best assuring that the government work will be completed without delay and in a timely manner, it seems to me that it falls comfortably within the clearly authorized powers delegated to the president.”