Data Security Today and Tomorrow Part 2

The successful careers of Former White House Fellow, Jermon Bafaty, and Chief Data Officer at

NASA, Ron Thompson, have helped shape the industry for decades between the two of them.

Bafaty and Thompson have a unique perspective on how to use, share and secure data in the

federal government. One of the biggest motivations for both leaders is being routinely cited

for how to support the American citizen and other agencies. Cyber Chat Host, Sean Kelley sits

back down with Bafaty and Thompson to discuss the state of data, data usage, and data

security in the second show of this two-part show

Bafaty recently completed his term with the president’s commission on White House

Fellowships; he served as a Senior Advisor within the Department of Energy. He is now the

Founder and CEO of Platinum Technologies; at Platinum, Bafaty shares his thoughts on what

data is today and offers digital and professional services to federal, state and local customers.

Bafaty shared his thoughts on reducing data loss and data protections; he said, ’’the

opportunity in data is understanding how to implement it.’’ He continued, ‘’How do you

reconstitute information on data related to cyber threat or a system failure? When you think

about data loss and then add on how to actually protect the data in multi-tenant

environments, you go back to thinking about what the organizational priorities are and then

begin implementing a system that addresses those items. Attack the most fragile aspects of

your infrastructure first; be sure you are able to reconstitute the data right in front before

making sure that you can also protect the security of the data.’’

Technology in this day and age play a role in data loss protection. Data loss is a very key term

when talking to companies like Forcepoint, regarding data loss prevention software. Thompson

said, ‘’we are actually seeing the industry improve in data resiliency, the ability for loss

prevention, the tools and the capabilities to improve in these areas. I think we have a long way

to go, said Thompson, and we don’t want to under build a solution or overbuild a solution to

ensure we are striking a balance and finding resiliency.’’ Bafaty added “I agree with Ron, when

he said ‘’there are many good tools out there.’’ The next challenge may be for industries to

make sure that they have the right technical resources to help our federal, state and local

customers achieve their missions. Data and data security is important, but NASA has a very

special and important mission to enable functions that allow the mission to succeed. At

Platinum, we’re making the investment on the technical resource by ensuring that

organizations have the right program plan in place that keeps the controls, future-proof, and

consistency across the board that allows the data to be liberated, but in a secured, fashion.”

NASA is next for Thompson, he said “we are making digital transformation and transformation

in general a top priority for the agency. I will be co-leading the business innovation office and

that office will be looking across NASA for areas of opportunities to increase our awareness

regarding data, data security, and additional areas for transformation. It is an exciting time for

one of the key initiatives we’re working on.’’

Bafaty said, ‘’I want to be an enabler for our nation; the reason why I decided to go out and

launch this organization is because I truly believe in the impact our federal government can

have on our nation’s citizens. I want my organization to be an enabler through technology,

through this transformation, with the people and to provide the necessary underlying

technologies that are needed for our citizens. That is the core ethos of who we are as a

company and we want to transform ideas into game changing solutions. We just look forward

to doing that as a provider of services and hopefully can be considered as a partner to the

federal state and local government.’’