Breaking down the Huawei v. Pentagon dispute

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If nothing else, the long-running Huawei situation shows the importance of considering the supply chain when it comes to cybersecurity. Huawei being the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker basically banned by the federal government. This topic came up at the recent RSA security conference, where Bruce Schneier was. He’s Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard University, and well-known cybersecurity. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to tell us more.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.