Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
Cybersecurity
 
...

Breaking down the Huawei v. Pentagon dispute

March 26, 2020 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If nothing else, the long-running Huawei situation shows the importance of considering the supply chain when it comes to cybersecurity. Huawei being the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker basically banned by the federal government. This topic came up at the recent RSA security conference, where Bruce Schneier was. He’s Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard University, and well-known cybersecurity. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to tell us more.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Bruce Schneier Cybersecurity Federal Drive Huawei Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|26 Defense Supply Chain Summit
3|26 Advanced Capture Management Training
3|26 Young AFCEA Bethesda Winter IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployable Tactical Operations System ready for response

Today in History

1804: Navy gives Thomas Jefferson 'mammoth loaf' of bread