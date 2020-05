Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Just as there’s no shortage of cybersecurity threats there’s no shortage of companies and products to try and help you counteract them. The non-profit Mitre Corporation tested products from 21 vendors using an attack emulation. For what researchers discovered, Mitre’s principal cyber operations engineer, Frank Duff, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.