New DoD concept meant to govern cyber investment moves

As it increases its capabilities in cyber warfare and cyberspace defense, the Defense Department has established a concept it calls the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture. It’s supposed to govern investment decisions and make sure systems across the military services work together. But does it? That’s what the Government Accountability Office took a look at. For what they found, Bill Russell, the GAO’s director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Issues, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.