A push to reform a cybersecurity program that’s barely off the ground

August 19, 2021 12:45 pm
The Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program, CMMC, has barely gotten off the ground. But it must be here to stay because some groups are already looking to reform it. Case in point: the congressionally chartered IT Acquisition Advisory Council has partnered with the CMMC accreditation body to establish a Center of Excellence. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more from attorney and CMMC expert Robert Metzger.

