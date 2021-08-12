Cyber professionals need regular training, and a pay raise

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You can’t have solid cybersecurity without the right people. You’ve heard that before. Organizations need people with the right skills and they need to pay them commensurate with that skill. Yet, the skills shortage continues driven, according to one new study, by low pay. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to study authors Jon Oltsik, a senior principal analyst at the Enterprise Strategy Group, and the president of the International Systems Security Association, Candy Alexander.