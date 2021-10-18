On Air: The Search for Accountability
Cybersecurity

When it comes to corporate cybersecurity, the government is here to help, and prod

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
October 18, 2021 12:27 pm
The Justice Department recently refreshed policy for using a potent stick to prod federal contractors. Or maybe whack them upside the head. The Civil Cyber Fraud initiative’s club is the False Claims Act. The deputy attorney general promises very heft fines, her words, for companies that, for instance, fail to quickly report cyber incidents. For some advice on how to avoid these fines, hefty or heftier, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Jenner and Block partner David Robbins.

