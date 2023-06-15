Energy Department among ‘several’ federal agencies hit by MOVEit breach

Several federal agencies have been hit with cyber intrusions due to a zero-day vulnerability in a popular file transfer service, with Energy Department organizations counted among the victims of the global cyberattack. Multiple sources confirmed to Federal News Network that Oak Ridge Associated Universities and Energy’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant experienced data breaches due to the MOVEit vulnerability. The incident did not affect any internal Energy Department-run systems, but it did impact agency data at... READ MORE

Several federal agencies have been hit with cyber intrusions due to a zero-day vulnerability in a popular file transfer service, with Energy Department organizations counted among the victims of the global cyberattack.

Multiple sources confirmed to Federal News Network that Oak Ridge Associated Universities and Energy’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant experienced data breaches due to the MOVEit vulnerability. The incident did not affect any internal Energy Department-run systems, but it did impact agency data at those locations.

Sources said Energy is treating it as a “major incident.”

The breach impacted the personally identifiable information of potentially tens of thousands of individuals, including Energy employees and contractors, according to sources.

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) takes cybersecurity and the responsibility to protect its data very seriously,” an Energy spokesman told Federal News Network. “Upon learning that records from two DOE entities were compromised in the global cyberattack on the file-sharing software MOVEit Transfer, DOE took immediate steps to prevent further exposure to the vulnerability and notified the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The Department has notified Congress and is working with law enforcement, CISA, and the affected entities to investigate the incident and mitigate impacts from the breach.”

Sources said they expected many other agencies would also be affected by the breach due to the widespread use of the MOVEit Transfer software.

“This software is embedded in a lot of systems, and there could be a long tail on this one,” one source said. “There’s probably stuff out there you just don’t know about yet.”

In a statement, CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Eric Goldstein confirmed multiple agencies have been impacted by the MOVEit breach so far.

“CISA is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting their MOVEit applications,” Goldstein said. “We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

CISA did not detail which specific agencies have been breached and whether the attackers are the Russia-linked ransomware gang that has claimed credit for the campaign targeting MoveIT applications. CNN first reported Goldstein’s comment.

An aide to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.) is aware of the situation and is seeking more information from CISA regarding the impact of the intrusions.

“These incidents are another example of why Chairman Peters is pressing to modernize our federal government’s cybersecurity so that federal agencies can prevent, respond to and recover from network breaches,” the aide said.

Multiple state agencies, Johns Hopkins University, and Shell are also among a growing list of known MOVEit victims.

MOVEit is a popular file transfer service owned by Progress Software. Beginning on May 27, a ransomware gang known as “CL0P” allegedly began exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability in MOVEit applications to steal data from organizations.

Progress Software released a security advisory on June 1 detailing the vulnerability, along with mitigation steps and updates for the software. CISA subsequently added the bug to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog on June 2, requiring agencies to apply patches by June 23 at the latest.

In a June 7 advisory, CISA and the FBI detailed the ransomware gang’s tactics, as well as any potential indicators of compromise from the MOVEit vulnerability.

Due to the “speed and ease” at which the group exploited the vulnerability, as well as their past campaigns, CISA and the FBI said they “expect to see widespread exploitation of unpatched software services in both private and public network.”

Cybersecurity firm Censys reports that earlier this month, it discovered more than 3,000 hosts over the open internet running instances of MOVEit Transfer.

Censys says 31% were in the financial services industry, 16% in healthcare, 9% in information technology, and 8% in government and military. And more than 60 of the hosts were U.S. federal and state government organizations.

Emily Austin, security research manager and senior researcher at Censys, said MOVEit is in many ways “the perfect target” for many threat groups.

“Large customers, large amounts of data being transferred in these highly regulated industries, and on top of that, a lot of them do have exposed web interfaces,” Austin said. “So you have this sort of trifecta of lots of data from highly regulated industries, with access on the web, and of course, what threat actor wouldn’t go after that if you’re financially motivated.”

(Federal News Network’s Jason Miller contributed reporting to this story)