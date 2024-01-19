CISA mandates agencies close 2 cyber vulnerabilities immediately

Agencies have until the end of Monday to close two major cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive after software firm Ivanti discovered vulnerabilities in two widely-used products.

“This emergency directive directs all federal civilian agencies to immediately take specific actions and implement vendor mitigation guidance to these Ivanti appliances,” CISA wrote in a release. “Last week, Ivanti released information regarding two vulnerabilities, CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887, that allow an attacker to move laterally across a target network, perform data exfiltration and establish persistent system access. CISA has determined an emergency directive is necessary based on the widespread exploitation of these vulnerabilities by multiple threat actors, prevalence of the affected products in the federal enterprise, high potential for compromise of agency information systems and potential impact of a successful compromise.”

Ivanti found on Jan. 10 that a vulnerability in the web component of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure would let attackers bypass the authentication requirement and access restricted resources by bypassing control checks. The other vulnerability is a command injection vulnerability in web components of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure. CISA says this vulnerability, which can be exploited over the internet, allows an authenticated administrator to send specially crafted requests and execute arbitrary commands on the affected products.

“The vulnerabilities in these products pose significant, unacceptable risks to the security of the federal civilian enterprise. As America’s cyber defense agency and the operational lead for federal civilian cybersecurity, we must take urgent action to reduce risks to the federal systems upon which Americans depend,” CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a release. “Even as federal agencies take urgent action in response to this directive, we know that these risks extend to every organization and sector using these products. We strongly urge all organizations to adopt the actions outlined in this directive.”

CISA is requiring agencies to implement Ivanti’s published mitigation immediately and then run Ivanti’s External Integrity Checker Tool and take additional steps if indications of compromise are detected.

Additionally, one week after the issuance of this directive, agencies must report to CISA using its template a complete inventory of all instances of Ivanti Connect Secure and Ivanti Policy Secure products on agency networks, including details on actions taken and results.

Then by June 1, CISA will report to the White House, Office of Management and Budget and Homeland Security Department the cross-agency status and any outstanding issues with closing these vulnerabilities.

This story will be updated with more information from CISA.

