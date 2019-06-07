Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Opening Day ceremony for VA’s 2019 National Golden Age Games, the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older Veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities.
(Reynaldo Leal/U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.