US teams up with 6 Asian nations in joint military exercises

In this photo release by Royal Thai Army, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino, center, speaks during opening ceremony of Cobra Gold 2023 in Rayong Province Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Thai and U.S. officials presided over the opening ceremony Tuesday of Cobra Gold 2023, one of the biggest joint multilateral military exercises in the world that pulls together the security interests of the United States and six Asian nations. (Royal Thai Army via AP)