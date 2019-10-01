Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony held at JBM-HH

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, participates in an Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony in honor of the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, VA
(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.