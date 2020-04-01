DARPA stands on forefront of technology battling pandemics

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency – DARPA stands on the forefront of advanced technology battling pandemics. Here, working with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to reduce the impact of COVID-19. Listen to their Pandemic Prevention Podcast for more info: https://go.usa.gov/xvazf
(U.S. Secretary of Defense)
Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.