JEDI lawsuit on hold as judge grants DoD’s request to reconsider contract

A federal judge has granted the Defense Department’s request to revise and reconsider at least some parts of its controversial JEDI Cloud procurement.

The order, issued Friday, puts the bid protest lawsuit Amazon Web Services had filed on hold for at least the next four months while DoD updates the contract to deal with at least one shortcoming the Court of Federal Claims has already identified.

It’s not yet clear how many aspects of the vast, complex procurement DoD will be reconsidering when it asks AWS and Microsoft to submit revised bids, because Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith filed her order under seal.

In its own request to the judge, the department had asked for a fairly narrow remand to deal primarily with one issue, called Price Scenario 6, which had to do with how bidders priced data storage offerings in the JEDI Cloud environment. That’s the same portion of the contract the judge faulted last month when she issued a preliminary injunction stopping work on JEDI.

But Amazon objected to that approach. The company has been arguing that the court should force the department to reconsider a much broader range of issues, since cloud storage is inextricably linked to other service offerings in the contract and how they’re priced, AWS claims.

This is a breaking story and will be updated