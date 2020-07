Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

What happens when a new branch of the military is enacted into being? It’s got to have a worthy headquarters. And although the new Space Command might be tiny compared to the Army or the Air Force, that hasn’t stopped more than half the states from vying to be its new home. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more from Bloomberg Government senior reporter Travis Tritten.