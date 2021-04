Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Military Coalition, a group representing millions of service members and their families has appealed right to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Their concern: Rising out-of-pocket costs for TRICARE, planned cuts to medical billets, and possible lower funding for the Uniformed Services University of the Health Science. With more, the director of health affairs of Military Officers Association of America, Karen Ruedisueli, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.