Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Despite having signaled that it may have to reconsider its plans for the multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract, the Defense Department has decided it’s not ready to give up — at least not yet.

In court documents filed late Friday afternoon, the department indicated it’s girding for at least several more months of litigation in a bid protest lawsuit filed by losing bidder Amazon Web Services.

The decision was somewhat unexpected, because in earlier filings and public statements, the department said it would have to reconsider whether to proceed with the JEDI project at all if the Court of Federal Claims did not dismiss portions of the lawsuit that alleged improper political influence on the part of former President Donald Trump and other government officials.

In an April 28 ruling, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith left Amazon’s lawsuit fully intact, and told the parties to decide by May 28 whether the lawsuit would need to continue under the circumstances.

By the time of Friday’s deadline, both sides said it would. But they had very different ideas for how the case should proceed.

The government and Microsoft, JEDI’s winning bidder, want the court to deny Amazon’s request to gather additional evidence. The company has previously asked to depose the former president and other officials. But even under the assumption the judge grants their request and moves ahead with a more streamlined approach to an eventual decision, their proposed schedule for deciding the case would drag things out until late October at the very earliest.

Amazon, meanwhile, wants to start litigating next month over what additional evidence it should be allowed to incorporate into the “administrative record” the judge will eventually use to decide the case. Beyond those initial arguments, which would end in July, the rest of the timeline for the lawsuit would remain “to be determined,” based on the company’s proposed schedule.

This breaking news story will be updated.