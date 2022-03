Trista Colbert serves as Senior Partner & Vice President, Hybrid Cloud Services - Federal Sector for IBM Consulting. In this role, she is responsible for IBM's federal portfolio of cloud infrastructure and managed service offerings that enable U.S. government clients to modernize, migrate, and manage mission systems while accelerating their cloud journey. Driving innovation and co-created client solutions, Colbert and her team guide Federal agencies to maximize the value of cloud by leaning into hybrid, multicloud technologies for enhanced speed and flexibility. Under her leadership, IBM is providing agencies such as the Departments of Defense, Veteran Affairs, Homeland Security, and Education with federally accredited, fully managed infrastructure and container platform services, powered by Red Hat® technology. With laser focus on compliance and security, Colbert's priority is helping Federal clients to do more, efficiently, at scale to digitally transform citizen services. She also serves as the Executive Champion for diversity & inclusion initiatives within IBM Consulting - Federal.

With over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, Colbert has a unique mix of strategy, operations, and program delivery expertise spanning both the private and public sectors. Prior to joining IBM in 2020, she was a commercial healthcare executive with Horizon Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Jersey where she led federal and state policy and technology implementations.

Colbert is a devoted STEM advocate, HBCU supporter, and community volunteer. She serves on the Board of Directors for Washington Performing Arts, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, and is President, Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association - DC Metro Chapter. Committed to making a difference in others' lives, she co-founded three endowed scholarship funds, enabling student success in K-12 & higher education.

Trista holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Computer Science from Clark Atlanta University and an Executive Master of Policy Leadership from Georgetown University, McCourt School of Public Policy.