Bill Wright is Senior Director, North American Government Affairs for Splunk. Prior to this position he was Director, Government Affairs and Senior Policy Counsel at Symantec where he lead the Norton Cybersecurity Institute program and managed a number of global cybercrime and cybersecurity operational and policy relationships with governments and industry. Wright has more than twenty years of experience spanning the legal, policy, and operational spectrums of national security, law enforcement, and international partnerships. Prior to joining Symantec, he was Staff Director and General Counsel for two U.S. Senate Subcommittees focused on homeland security, government IT and oversight. Prior to the Senate, he worked in the Intelligence Community as a Senior Operations Officer at the National Counterterrorism Center Operations Center (NCTC). Wright holds a BA in political science from Hampden-Sydney College and a JD from DePaul University College of Law.