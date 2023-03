Sabrina Lea is a computer engineer and enterprise software sales leader, with over 15 years of experience supporting the United States federal government. She is the director of DoD programs at Okta, where she focuses on bringing Modern Identity solutions to mission critical government organizations. Prior to Okta, Sabrina worked as an Account Manager and a Solutions Engineer at Splunk, where she was dedicated to helping national security customers use data analytics to support their IT, cybersecurity, and mission requirements. Sabrina has also served in a number of engineering and technical leadership positions at NSA, USCYBERCOM, and Booz Allen Hamilton. She holds an MBA from Georgetown University, an MS from National Defense University, and a BS in Computer Engineering from University of Maryland Baltimore County. She lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and son.