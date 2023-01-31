Federal News Network’s DoD Cloud Exchange

With the award of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability and the continued maturation of the services’ cloud platforms, DoD has turned on its digital transformation afterburners to give service members and civilian staff better, faster access to data, tools and services — whether they work in an office or on the front lines.

Over three afternoons, March 21 through March 23, we will explore Defense cloud strategies and how data, cyber and cloud services are playing out in real-world initiatives and tactics. Each day will have a unique focus:

Day 1: Enterprise cloud

Day 2: Tactical cloud

Day 3: Business mission cloud

Federal News Network’s team of journalists will talk with leaders and experts across Defense and industry to offer takeaways as DoD continues its efforts to reimagine a hybrid, multicloud infrastructure.

Check back regularly as we expand our list of speakers.

Please register using the form on this page or call (202) 895-5023. Once you register, you will have access to the full event.

We look forward to seeing you on Day 1, March 21!