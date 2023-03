Chad Buechel is the Vice President for Defense Enclave Services (DES) Business within Leidos’ Defense Group. In this role, he is responsible for developing strategic business priorities, leading growth campaigns, managing customer relationships, and delivering strong program performance for a multi-year contract with an estimated value of $11.5 billion. Through digital modernization and transformation, he leads a team charged with unifying the Fourth Estate DoD Agencies and Field Activities (DAFAs) on a common network architecture to provide mission services focused on enhanced user experience, improved security, and network reliability. Additionally, his team is responsible for executing the network optimization and migration actions onto the new optimized network, DoDNet, which is a cost effective, defendable network that increases agility throughout the department.

Prior to this role, Buechel served as Deputy Operations Manager for both the Logistics and Mission Support and Enterprise and Cybersecurity Operations within Leidos’ Defense Group. He supported the strategic vision of both organizations, drove a strategic growth campaign, and supported all aspects of the P&L businesses. Prior to those roles, he was the Vice President for a portfolio supporting the US Department of Army’s intelligence, training, information technology, and biometrics enabled intelligence programs. He led, directed, and grew portfolio commitments for all customer, employee, program, financial, and new business strategies, including the largest biometrics portfolio across Leidos.

Throughout his career, Buechel has held roles of increasing responsibility focused on key Intelligence Community programs and customers; leading P&L organizations of geographically dispersed contracts of varying scope and complexity focusing on advanced analytics, homeland security, emergency preparedness, and IT programs supporting DHS, DIA, DOE, ODNI, and other classified IC agencies. He successfully led and won growth opportunities managing all aspects of the capture process through program execution.

Prior to joining Leidos, he spent four years as a Department of Defense intelligence analyst providing allsource analytic support to national-level policymakers supporting the Global War on Terror (GWOT), counter proliferation, and other U.S. government priorities. He provided strategic and tactical intelligence to military commands ensuring coordination of missions during his deployments in support of combat operations in the Central Command Theater of Operations. Buechel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Public Policy from Brown University and a Master of Arts degree in Government from Johns Hopkins University. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Tech. Buechel is an active volunteer coach for youth cross country and basketball teams.