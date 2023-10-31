On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Defense News

Lawmakers seek to help military families with housing, childcare, meals

Kirsten Errick@kerrickWFED
October 31, 2023 6:44 pm
3 min read
      

Military members and their families could see improved housing, better child care services and easier access to school meal support under a series of bills making their way through the legislative process.

For example, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) introduced a bill to help military families with housing. The bill is included in the House National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.

Specifically, if a member of the armed forces and their family have just undergone a permanent change of station and been placed on an on-base housing waitlist for more than 10 days after their arrival, the Defense Department would have to provide them with appropriate temporary housing to bridge them to their permanent housing.

The act also calls for data on the number of military personnel and their families that this will affect, how long they have been waiting for appropriate housing, factors causing these waitlists and why waitlists can be longer than 10 days.

        Join us for Federal News Network's 2024 Open Season Exchange where OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and additional OPM, DoD and industry benefits experts will share details about what to consider when making Federal Employees Health Benefits selections during the 2024 Open Season. Register today!

“Our veterans and service members sacrifice so much to keep us safe, and it is our duty to make sure we honor our commitments to them when they come home — which ultimately includes ensuring they have access to housing. I am proud to sponsor H.R. 5972 and will continue to push for Congress to protect America’s veterans,” Neguse said in a statement to Federal News Network.

The 2024 House and Senate versions of the NDAA also incorporate several bills pertaining to housing allowance calculations. Both versions also focus on constructing military family housing for the different service branches.

The House NDAA also explores affordable housing. This version also had housing bills about requirements for a housing complaint database and for other housing reforms. There will also be a pilot program to have air purification technology in military housing.

In the Senate version, there were several provisions for privatized military housing, including improvements to this type of housing, having better oversight for privatized military housing and nondisclosure agreements for privatized military housing.

In September, Reps. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) introduced the Military Dependents School Meal Eligibility Act of 2023. The bill looks to have children of armed service members certified as eligible for free or reduced school lunches and breakfasts without further application. For example, this would mean that certain military housing allowances aren’t counted as household income when officials determine free or reduced meal eligibility.

The House and Senate 2024 NDAAs do not include school meals. However, the Senate version has provisions to support schools with significant numbers of military dependent students.

Additionally, Congressional members Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and Del. James Moylan (R-Guam) introduced a bill in October to provide more child care and jobs for military families.

It would require the Defense Department to produce a report within a little over three years about at-home child care programs offered by each military department. The report would have to include information such as: the number of programs that have opened, closed or relocated during this time period; difficulties military spouses employed at these programs experience and how the opening, closing or relocation of these programs impact military spouses’ employment. It would also require a study within six months of the act’s enactment on requirements to standardize licensing and certification for at-home child care providers, remove barriers to expand these programs and support employing military spouses in at-home child care programs.

        Read more: Defense News

The 2024 House NDAA also includes several child care initiatives. For example, House lawmakers want to increase funding for military child care and expand the child care discounts the Defense Department offers to its own child care employees. The measure also seeks to expand a pilot program to provide financial assistance to members of the armed forces for at-home child care, assist caregivers in military families and create a peer mentoring program for military dependents. Meanwhile, the Senate NDAA has a pilot program to recruit employees for child development programs.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Kirsten Errick

Kirsten Errick covers the Defense Department for Federal News Network. She previously reported on federal technology for Nextgov on topics ranging from space to the federal tech workforce. She has a Master’s in Journalism from Georgetown University and a B.A. in Communication from Villanova University.

Follow @kerrickWFED

Related Stories

    U.S. Strategic Command

    Defense Department raises rates in effort to hire, retain, child care workers

    Defense Read more
    Federal News Radio pinwheel icon

    Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

    Defense Read more
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)Senior Master Sgt. Paul Kalle, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, speaks with a family during a Deployed Spouses Dinner Feb. 18, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The monthly event is a free dinner at Georgia Pines Dining Facility designed as a ‘thank you’ for each families’ support and sacrifice while their spouse is deployed or on a remote assignment. The dinner, occurring on every third Tuesday of the month, provides an opportunity for spouses to interact with other families of deployed Airmen, key spouses and unit leadership, as well as provide a break for the spouse while military sponsor is deployed. The next Deployed Spouses Dinner will be March 17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

    Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as service member families go hungry

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
2024 NDAA All News Cathy McMorris Rodgers child care Defense Defense News Don Bacon James Moylan Joe Neguse Mike Levin military families military housing Susie Lee

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|7 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|7 Border Technology Summit 2023
11|7 Okta Identity Governance Lunch and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Related Stories

Top Stories