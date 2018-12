Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Tiffany Lopez Winters, executive director of The National Trust Center, joined host Derrick Dortch to discuss how economic espionage is affecting small businesses, government contractors and federal agencies.

According to Winters, rogue nations are using cyber espionage to steal innovative technologies created and developed in the U.S. to enhance their own war fighting, agricultural and medical capabilities.

She explained how her organization is helping small businesses and contractors stop spies in other countries from stealing their ideas and products. She also provided tips on how to identify and prevent insider threats within a company.