An update on the clearance job market

September 14, 2018 7:25 am
 
headshot of Evan Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder and president, ClearanceJobs.com

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the clearance job market and the ongoing security clearance backlog.

 According to Lesser, more than 700,000 people are awaiting security clearances, and the entire process is taking about 550 days to complete.

He explains how the backlog is hampering the ability of federal agencies and contractors to fill open positions.   Lesser says federal agencies are having to compete with the private sector for these workers and are losing them because of the delays.

Finally Lesser talks about how the continuous monitoring of cleared workers is helping the government in its efforts to stop insider threats.

 

Mondays @ 1 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

