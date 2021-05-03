NOAA’s Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season

Ken Graham, Director of the NOAA National Hurricane Center, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammies). Ken steered the nation through the challenges of a historic hurricane season in 2020, saving many lives through a coordinated response and making critical decisions that helped ensure a high evacuation rate during Hurricane Laura, one of the most threatening storms in U.S. history. (Photo credit: NOAA)

