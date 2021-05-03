NOAA’s Ken Graham earns Sammies nomination for leadership during record hurricane season

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Ken Graham, Director of the NOAA National Hurricane Center, has been named a finalist for the 2021 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal (Sammies). Ken steered the nation through the challenges of a historic hurricane season in 2020, saving many lives through a coordinated response and making critical decisions that helped ensure a high evacuation rate during Hurricane Laura, one of the most threatening storms in U.S. history. (Photo credit: NOAA)
