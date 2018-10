Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Marine Corps leadership doesn’t always get a chance to listen to the grunt who is doing the footwork in the field. But that enlisted Marine is the one who uses products and technology the most. That’s why the Marine Corps Warfare Laboratory is finding talented enlisted Marines to give leaders a piece of their mind. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione talks to NCO Fellow Sgt. Joshua Crabb on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, during the Modern Day Marine Military Expo in Quantico, Virginia, about what it’s like to push back against top brass.