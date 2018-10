Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Navy is still planning on expanding the amount of ships it owns and its personnel. That’s going to cost some money, but Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) said it can still be done through smart spending. The Navy needs to keep its ships safe too. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione talks with Wittman on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, during the Modern Day Marine Military Expo in Quantico, Virginia, about a 355-ship Navy and the aftermath of Hurricane Florence on naval bases in Virginia.