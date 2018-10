Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For months contractors have been looking for ways to help agencies deal with the latest President’s Management Agenda. Now another agenda is out: The 2019 regulatory agenda. Contractors are going to have to deal with that one, also. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for highlights of what’s in store.