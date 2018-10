Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

What’s the tough thing about underwater demolition and other operations is the water? It’s cold. Even with wet suits, military divers can only stay underwater so long. Now a team working for the Office of Naval Research has found a way to give neoprene wetsuits insulating power nearly equal to the fat on a seal. Michael Strano and Jacopo Buongiorno, MIT engineering professors, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about these suits.