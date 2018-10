Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After a year-long study process, the White House has released a detailed report on the health of the defense industrial base. It points to five different “macro” issues the Trump administration says are worrisome, ranging from a shortage of STEM skills in the American workforce, to dwindling domestic manufacturing capability, to outdated business practices within the government. Corbin Evans, director of regulatory policy at the National Defense Industrial Association, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some initial impressions from the study.