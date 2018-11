Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Despite conflict of interest laws and regulations, the phenomenon of military officers who head straight for the defense contracting industry, and contractor executives confirmed for high level Defense Department jobs, never seems to stop. In the view of Mandy Smithberger, director of the Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight, it might be getting worse than ever. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.