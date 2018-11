Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It sometimes seems like the offices of inspector generals operate in reactive mode, springing into action only when something goes wrong or a whistleblower sounds off. In reality, many of them work according to carefully worked out plans. A case in point: The Environmental Protection Agency ‘s inspector general just released a strategic plan for 2019 through 2023. Kellie Walker, director for business analysis and results at the EPA IG Office of Management, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the highlights.