Federal employee union leaders, like their members, are finding a lot to worry about right now. A partial lapse in funding could be looming. A big dispute with the Trump administration is dragging on. Plus, uncertainty persists over future federal pay. Tony Reardon, national president of the National Treasury Employees Union, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what he hopes for and expect in the lame duck 115th Congress and beyond.