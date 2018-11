Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Astronauts who went to the Moon for Apollo 11 and Apollo 17 collected numerous samples of rocks and dust. Some of them went to states as gifts, or to other countries as goodwill gestures. Over the decades many of those pieces have been lost or stolen, often sold on the black market. Joseph Gutheinz is working to recover all the pieces and return them to NASA. Federal News Network’s Eric White reported for Federal Drive with Tom Temin.