When a series of deadly bombings hit State Department embassies in the 1990s, the agency hatched a plan to replace 180 of its posts with new, more secure buildings. But the plan is nowhere near its goal of finishing by the end of the year. It’s not even halfway there. For why and what to do about it, Brian Mazanec, acting director for international affairs and trade issues at the Government Accountability Office, spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.